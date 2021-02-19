Virtual Charro Days Fiesta: ‘The Spirit Lives On!’

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Last month, the Charro Days Fiesta board of directors announced the decision to cancel Charro Days Fiesta, however they will celebrate by broadcasting performances.

On Thursday night, Charro Days Fiesta posted on Facebook the schedule for the virtual events, days after unveiling this year’s poster.

The virtual events are planned to start Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. and end Sunday, Feb. 28. They will be streamed on Facebook, Youtube, BISD Channel, and on the City Channel.

Sunday Feb. 21

Baile Del Sol at 2:30 p.m. on Charro Days Fiesta Facebook and YouTube.

Monday Feb. 22

BISD Fiesta Folklorica (2020) at 6 p.m. on the BISD channel.

Tuesday Feb. 23

Art Contest Presentation (2020) at 7 p.m. on Charro Days Fiesta Facebook and YouTube.

Wednesday Feb. 24

Fiesta Dance Night, hosted by DJ-Rick Longoria at 7 p.m. on Charro Days Fiesta Facebook and YouTube.

Thursday Feb. 25

BISD Children’s Parade (2020) at 2:30 p.m. on BISD channel.

Friday Feb. 26

Mariachi Concert by 7 Lenguas at 7 p.m. on Charro Days Fiesta Facebook and YouTube.

Saturday Feb. 27

Grand International Parade (2020) at 1 p.m. on the Brownsville TV channel.

Sombrero Festival En Casa at 7 p.m. on Sombrero Festival Facebook.

Sunday Feb. 28

Closing Ceremonies Concert – City of Brownsville at 7 p.m. on the Brownsville TV channel.

Some of the events will be pre-recorded events from last year, such as the BISD Fiesta Folklorica, Grand International Parade, and the BISD Children’s Parade.