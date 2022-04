EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers are heading to the NBA G League Finals after beating the Agua Caliente Clippers 125-114 in the Western Conference Finals.

Mfiondu Kabengele paced the Vipers with a 27 points.

Daishen Nix, who was assigned to the Vipers from the Houston Rockets, scored 22 points.

RGV will play the Delaware Blue Coats or Raptors 905 in the G League Finals. The first game of the best-of-three series will be played at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, April 12.