Vela tops Mission Vets, Mercedes grabs second win of season

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Week two of high school football has begun and Thursday night matchups did not disappoint. Tune in to CBS 4 at 10 P.M. on Friday night for the Cover 4 Scores and Highlights show to catchup on all the action!

SCORES FROM Oct. 22, 2020:

Edinburg Vela 48, Mission Veterans 13

Mercedes 27, McAllen High 14

Brownsville Porter 27, Donna High 20

PSJA North 48, Edinburg Economedes 21

Sharyland Pioneer v. McAllen Memorial – CANCELED due to COVID issues at Pioneer. New week two game for McAllen Memorial will take place at McAllen Memorial Stadium against Harlingen High at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 23rd, 2020.

