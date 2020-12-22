Vaquero’s late rally falls short as UTRGV Men’s Basketball falls to Sam Houston State

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men’s basketball team rallied back from a 23-point deficit to get as close as one before ultimately falling to the Sam Houston State University Bearkats 69-66 on Monday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

The Vaqueros led early, but succumbed to costly turnovers and poor field goal percentage, giving the Bearkats a 42-25 lead at half.

The Vaqueros managed a rally in the second half bringing the score within one point – but ultimately their effort fell short.

Junior Sean Rhea led the Vaqueros with his first double-double of the season, scoring a career-high 25 points with a season-high 11 rebounds. Sophomore Quinton Johnson II finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

UTRGV is back in action on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. against Dallas Christian at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Capacity at the UTRGV Fieldhouse is capped at 255 fans. Doors open at 5. 

