Valley native hosts local benefit recital to pursue New York dream

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO-TV) – Music speaks to the hearts of many but for some, it sparks a passion.

Valley native Benjamin Ruiz is expected to travel to New York soon to attend the Manhattan School of Music where he will pursue a master’s degree with an emphasis on vocal performance.

However, Ruiz is in need of help to take the next step in his journey.

Ruiz will be hosting the Benjamin Ruiz’s Benefit Recital tomorrow at the Treasure Hills First Presbyterian Church in Harlingen to highlight music education and raise money for his upcoming trip.

Ruiz’s benefit recital will be filled with special performances hosting various musical pieces in English, French, Italian, German, and Swedish.

“We’re just gonna be kinda displaying the stuff that I’ve learned in the past couple of years,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz said he is extremely grateful for all the community support he has received throughout his musical journey.

William Morales who is the Director of Harlingen High South Choral Activities will be one of the many music teachers present at Ruiz’s recital.

Morales said Ruiz has always been a motivated student who never missed any of his lessons.

According to Morales, Ruiz can serve as an example to Valley students that anything is possible.

“I hope that the young students here in Harlingen and in the Valley will see that everything is possible even if you are from a smaller town in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Morales.

Ruiz shared that teachers like Morales were the ones who inspired him to become the singer and musician he is today.

Ruiz said anyone is welcome to the recital. A donation box will be on display for anyone who would like to donate.

He also added that the recital will be live-streamed on Facebook and there will be options to donate virtually for those who can not make it in person.