UTRGV women’s soccer sweeps weekly WAC awards

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The Western Athletic Conference announced on Monday that senior midfielder Gina Steiner and redshirt junior goalie Maile Lunardi of The UTRGV Vaqueros women’s soccer team have been named WAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.



Steiner scored her second goal of the season as she converted on a penalty kick to help the Vaqueros to a 1-0 win over UTSA. Steiner’s both goals have been game-winners, and she is currently tied for the most goals in the WAC so far this season.



Lunardi posted her second and third shutouts of the season, making a pair of saves in a double overtime draw against Corpus Christi and following it up with four saves in the win over UTSA.



Lunardi helped UTRGV extend its shutout streak to 330:53 and has allowed only one goal on the season. Lunardi leads the WAC in goals-against average (0.23) and save percentage (.941).



UTRGV will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 18, hosting Seattle University at 6:00 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex in its WAC opener.



A limited number of seats are available as UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex at 150 fans. Tickets are not required as admission is complimentary and granted on a first-come, first-served basis. UTRGV students are asked to sit in the designated student section.



The UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex has capacity for 1,250 spectators. Limiting capacity to 150 allows for proper social distancing among fans, staff and student-athletes.