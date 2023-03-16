RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is recruiting students looking for summer employment opportunities.

UTRGV’s Summer Job Expo will feature local companies to recruit students looking for summer employment opportunities.

The event will be held at both Brownsville and Edinburg campuses.

In Brownsville, the event will be held at the Student Union Grand Salon and in Edinburg it will be held in the Student Union from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12.