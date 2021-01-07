UTRGV men’s basketball to host St. Mary’s

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men’s basketball team will return to the court for the first time in 2021 hosting St. Mary’s University (Texas) at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

UTRGV’s home game against Dallas Christian College, previously scheduled for Jan. 5 at 6 p.m., was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test of Tier 1 personnel within the Dallas Christian men’s basketball program.

UTRGV and Dallas Christian are working to reschedule the game for later in January.

UTRGV is currently exploring options to add one more game to the schedule to finish replacing the games at Chicago State that had been scheduled for Jan. 8 and 9 but were canceled when Chicago State suspended men’s basketball competition-related activities.

Season ticket holders can either pick up their new physical tickets for the St. Mary’s game on game day starting at 5 p.m. at the box office at the UTRGV Fieldhouse or request digital tickets by contacting the UTRGV Ticket Sales and Operations team.