EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV School of Medicine will host an in-person White Coat Ceremony to celebrate two cohorts after their original ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The class of 2024 along with the class of 2026 be presented with their white coats at 10 a.m. Saturday at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg.

The White Coat Ceremony is a is a pivotal first step in the journey of future physicians and serves as a rite of passage for medical students around the country.

Between both classes, 117 medical students will receive their white coat Saturday.

The Class of 2024 was unable to celebrate in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These students will join the upcoming Class of 2026 in taking their first steps toward becoming doctors.

The ceremony is symbolic of students’ commitment to their future of becoming doctors.

Before their friends and family, students will recite the Hippocratic Oath and put on their white coats.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Jeremy Gibson, UTRGV School of Medicine vice dean for Educational Affairs.

“We are extremely excited to officially welcome both classes to our UTRGV School of Medicine family,” said Dr. Michael B. Hocker, UTRGV School of Medicine dean and senior vice president for UT Health RGV. “The white coat ceremony is a beautiful tradition that cements their commitment to learning and practicing ethical medicine in the years to come.”