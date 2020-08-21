TRAFFIC ADVISORY NOTICE: Various single lane closures along I-2 and I-69

PHARR, Texas — Multiple single-lane closures will take place next week in preparation for the I-2 and I-69C Interchange Project.

The agency’s press release said the closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews inspecting existing storm sewer and sanitary sewer structures.

The following closures are scheduled for Monday, August 24, 2020 through Friday, August 28, 2020
between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

  • Various single-lane closures will take place on the I-2 eastbound frontage road between 2nd Street in McAllen and Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan.
  • Various single-lane closures will take place on the I-69C southbound frontage road between
    Nolana Loop and I-2 in Pharr.

No ramps will be affected. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates, said the agency.

