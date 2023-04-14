EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Citrus producers recovering from the 2021 freeze and recent drought have a new challenge.

Orchards in parts of the Valley have been bulldozed after being destroyed by the 2021 freeze. Producers are now dealing with irrigation concerns, and it is making their business tough.

Texas Citrus Mutual tells ValleyCentral the U.S. combined ownership at Amistad/Falcon Lakes stands at 27.29% of normal conservation capacity, a low percentage of water for irrigation.

“Citrus takes a lot of irrigation water because we don’t get enough rain naturally. And so we have to water four to six times flood irrigation a year and there’s just not that much water up in the lakes,” Fred Karle, a Hidalgo County citrus producer said.

Karle anticipates more water allotment from rain and sun.

“There is just not enough water up there, Mexico is not sharing the water that they’re supposed to let us have by treaty. So, it’s, it gets to be a real challenge. “