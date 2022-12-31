AUSTIN, Texas (Stacker) — The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925.

Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021.

Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively.

Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment.

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Texas, using data from Forbes.

Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 73 billionaires in Texas.

20. Ken Fisher- Net worth: $6.4 billion (#391 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Dallas, Texas

Source of wealth: money management, Self Made

#19. Joe Gebbia- Net worth: $6.4 billion (#385 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Austin, Texas

Source of wealth: Airbnb, Self Made

#18. Scott Duncan- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#380 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Houston, Texas

Source of wealth: pipelines

#17. Dannine Avara- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#380 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Houston, Texas

Source of wealth: pipelines

#16. Milane Frantz- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#380 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Houston, Texas

Source of wealth: pipelines

#15. Randa Duncan Williams- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#377 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Houston, Texas

Source of wealth: pipelines

#14. David Bonderman- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#360 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#13. Richard Kinder- Net worth: $7.1 billion (#328 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Houston, Texas

Source of wealth: pipelines, Self Made

#12. Charles Butt- Net worth: $7.5 billion (#294 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Source of wealth: supermarkets

#11. Robert F. Smith- Net worth: $8.0 billion (#253 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Austin, Texas

Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#10. Tilman Fertitta- Net worth: $8.0 billion (#249 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Houston, Texas

Source of wealth: Houston Rockets, entertainment, Self Made

#9. Ann Walton Kroenke- Net worth: $8.8 billion (#220 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Electra, Texas

Source of wealth: Walmart

#8. Autry Stephens- Net worth: $10.0 billion (#183 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Midland, Texas

Source of wealth: oil, Self Made

#7. Andrew Beal- Net worth: $10.1 billion (#178 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Dallas, Texas

Source of wealth: banks, real estate, Self Made

#6. Jeffery Hildebrand- Net worth: $10.5 billion (#172 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Houston, Texas

Source of wealth: oil, Self Made

#5. Stanley Kroenke- Net worth: $12.9 billion (#142 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Electra, Texas

Source of wealth: sports, real estate, Self Made

#4. Jerry Jones- Net worth: $13.8 billion (#130 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Dallas, Texas

Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys, Self Made

#3. Michael Dell- Net worth: $52.6 billion (#23 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Austin, Texas

Source of wealth: Dell Technologies, Self Made

#2. Alice Walton- Net worth: $59.8 billion (#19 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

Source of wealth: Walmart

#1. Elon Musk- Net worth: $188.7 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Austin, Texas

Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Self Made