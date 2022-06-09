SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas A&M-Kingsville football coaching staff is the Rio Grande Valley to host a pair of camps.

Head coach Michael Salinas and his staff held a camp at San Benito High School on Thursday.

“For all the kids that have aspirations of playing college football, we want to allow them to get in front of us and our staff,” said Salinas. “We want to sell Texas A&M-Kingsville and our program.”

Salinas and his staff will host a camp on Friday morning at McAllen High School.