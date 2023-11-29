HOUSTON — Throughout my time interviewing author Thomas Fellows during the last two years, I have realized that he is one to look up to people. His newest mentor, Sam Altman, is the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT.

Prior to being CEO of OpenAI, he was President of Y Combinator, which is responsible for investing in very successful companies such as Airbnb, Dropbox, Zenefits, and Stripe. In a blog post from 2019, Altman said successful people “believe in themselves almost to the point of delusion.” I asked Fellows what he thought Altman meant when he said this.

“In ‘Thinking Fast and Slow’ by Daniel Kahneman, he writes that, ‘optimistic individuals play a disproportionate role in shaping our lives. Their decisions make a difference; they are the inventors, the entrepreneurs, and the political and military leaders, not average people. Their self-confidence is reinforced by the admiration of others. This reasoning leads to a hypothesis: the people who have the greatest influence on the lives of others are likely to be optimistic and overconfident, and to take more risks than they realize.’ I believe Kahneman is right in his assertion; people often view me as a risk taker, but in several arenas of my life I am very risk averse. One reason I have had so much success of late is that I am unafraid to fail or get rejected. In an interview that Steve Jobs had with the Santa Clara Valley Historical Society several years ago, he said that in order to have success, ‘you have got to be willing to crash and burn.’ I’ve failed a lot more than people realize.”

I then asked Fellows if overconfidence can do harm. His answer surprised me: “There’s something called depressive realism that I learned about in a book called “A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Mental Illness and Leadership” by Nassir Ghaemi. He makes the claim that Lincoln was such a successful leader because he possessed this.

“The concept of depressive realism, formulated by Lauren Alloy and Lyn Yvonne Abramson, suggests that people with depression actually perceive the world more accurately than those without depression. While it is commonly believed that depression leads to a negative way of thinking, characterized by ongoing negative thoughts, harmful behaviors, and skewed beliefs about the world, this hypothesis proposes that such a negative outlook might actually be a more truthful evaluation of reality. Furthermore, it implies that the perspectives of non-depressed individuals might be overly optimistic. I believe I personally possess this, which has made me a force when it comes to marketing and sales.”

I found this very interesting. Still, I figured it was more beneficial to lean toward positive thinking than toward negative thinking. Fellows agreed: “One of my favorite quotes is the epigraph to Bill McDermott’s memoir entitled ‘Winners Dream.’ Robert F. Kennedy quoted George Bernard Shaw when he said, ‘Some people see things as they are and say, why? I dream things that never were and say, why not?’ I believe it is this way of thinking that has led McDermott to have the success he has had at Xerox, SAP, and currently at ServiceNow.” The way he lives life reminds me of a quote from my second book entitled “He Spoke with Authority: Get, Then Give the Advantage of Confidence: ‘Do yourself a favor: let the force of confidence get you moving. When you do, you will move others, and in the process, be moved yourself.”