Study shows more than 20 percent of Texans have COVID-19 antibodies

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Researchers at University of Texas Health and Texas Department Of State Health Services teamed up to conduct a study on the impact COVID-19 leaves behind.

It’s a new study launched to get answers.

“They use blood samples that mostly were going to be discarded and examine whether there were antibodies to covid-19 in there. Which would signify some degree of immunity and certainty that someone has been exposed,” said Dr. Michael Dobbs, Vice Dean at UTRGV School of Medicine.

Researchers launched the “Texas Coronavirus Antibody Response Survey,” better known as Texas CARES, a few months ago.

“We don’t know what level of antibodies gives protection to COVID yet. All we can really say from this is a certain number of people that have been exposed and had an immune response to it. It is high, that’s a good question. It certainly means that about 1 in 5 people seem to been exposed and developed an immune response,” said Dr. Dobbs.

This survey spans across Texas from Dallas down to the Rio Grande Valley.

Here in this graphic from UT Health, the patient and population sample in Brownsville is between 16 and 20-percent.

Dr. Dobbs adds there’s a long way to go before herd immunity.

“Around 70 percent is kind of what we’re going for. I want to point something out. Here in the valley, we have 1.5 million-plus or minus. About 1/3 of those are kids. We’re not vaccinating kids. So, with the vaccination even if everybody got it in the valley we might not reach that 70 percent mark. I actually did see today that there was an analysis that suggested we won’t reach herd immunity until children start to get vaccinated,” he said.

Moderna has started clinical trials for vaccinating children. Hospitalizations and demand for testing are decreasing. However, experts say we’re not out of the woods yet.