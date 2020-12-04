Students to return to the classroom for STAAR testing

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Some high school students will be taking the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) beginning Tuesday.

For some seniors, the test will decide if they can graduate, however, concerns are being raised about taking the test amid the pandemic.

Officials with the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District say the STAAR test is used to measure a student’s knowledge in subjects taught over the course of the year. The testing takes place in December and in Spring.

Only high school students test in December, but in the Spring, students in 3rd to 8th grade also test.

The majority of students testing next week have already passed the course, but have not passed the STAAR for that subject. For some seniors, they must pass the exams in order to walk the stage.

“According to the Texas Education Code, the student must meet satisfactory performance on each of those end-of-year course assessments, your Algebra, Biology, English I and II, and U.S. History, in order to receive a Texas diploma,” said Dalia Garcia, Administrator of Performance Outcomes, Harlingen CISD.

Recently there has been a push by legislators to cancel the STAAR this year, or not use the scores to rate districts.

Lawmakers are asking the state to apply for waivers from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the test as they did in the Spring.

Garcia says there are some concerns being raised about testing and the struggles some students face with remote learning.

With the majority of students learning remotely since the pandemic began, some are questioning if students had access to online tools, technology and resources like communications with the district.

Garcia adds there are many outside factors and barriers students and families face that can be considered.

“They could not possibly have the support at home from their parents, because they might have working parents. So they might not have the guidance and support at home, or they may be experiencing issues with their internet, or not have internet at all. There are a lot of inequities to look at,” says Garcia.

State leaders in education are trying to come up with options on how the test is used for accountability, says Garcia.

Recently the Texas Education Agency said no to home testing, but it is allowing the district more time to test. In December, they will have two weeks instead of one and in the Spring five weeks.

For the test to be canceled the state would have to apply for a waiver and receive approval from the U.S. Department of Education.