HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A cluster of thunderstorms is headed for South Texas by a front currently stationed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The showers and thunderstorms in the gulf are part of low-pressure system that is moving west-southwest at 10 mph.

The system is expected to make its way to South Texas and northern Mexico over the next few days bringing with it a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave located about 700 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward is producing a large area of showers.

The system is expected to make its way to the Caribbean Sea later this week and then move into Central America. If it becomes a tropical depression it will be named Bonnie.