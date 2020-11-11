STISD student attends his classes from Taipei, Taiwan

TEXAS (KVEO) – The 2020 school year been different, to say the least. Most students haven’t stepped into a classroom since March.

While adapting to virtual learning has been challenging for students, teachers and parents, it has made it possible to learn from anywhere, even on the other side of the world.

Daniel Yan is taking advantage of that.

He is a student from the City of McAllen who attends the South Texas ISD (STISD) Science Academy in the City of Mercedes.

He wants to be an architect, and like the rest of his classmates, he’s doing all his schooling online.

However, Daniel is not in the Rio Grande Valley. He isn’t even in the United States.

He’s 8,000 miles away in Taipei, Taiwan, where he was born.

His family moved to the U.S. when he was a baby and every summer, they go visit relatives.

This year they left early, in March, to make sure they would get to visit in case the pandemic stopped travel.

Daniel says they had trouble trying to come back. “Our flights got canceled, like over and over, and we got scared because even coming back, we thought for like a month, are we really gonna go back and be on a plane for 15 hours with this whole COVID thing,” said Yan.

Being overseas didn’t mean Daniel would miss out on his senior year.

All he needed to do was flip his schedule to be awake at night, while it is daytime in the Rio Grande Valley.

“After a couple of days, I got used to it and so I start school at 11:30[pm]. I’m just about to start right now and I’ll do school, like everyone else up until 5am. And after that I’ll maybe finish some homework and then go to bed and then I’ll wake up at 4pm and kind of go about my day and then start school at 11:30 again,” said Yan.

Being in Taiwan has also allowed Daniel to explore his interest.

“I love architecture so I love exploring cities and the way historic buildings work with like the new modern skyscrapers. It’s so different from McAllen. Since I’m never really here it’s been really interesting to explore the little ally’s, go night markets, go Buddhist temples, and spend time with family,”

Daniel says he is planning on finishing his senior year here in the Valley but for now the family plans on staying in Taiwan, where he say’s the virus is very well under control.