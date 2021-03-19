State park resumes operations, invites community to visit and support conservation efforts

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — If you’re concerned about going out with Texas now operating at 100% there is a place you can go to avoid crowds and enjoy fresh air: your local state park.

Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park offers everything from hike and bike trails to camping and wildlife observations.

While all of this continued throughout the pandemic with limited admission, certain services here forced to halt are finally back, such as the shuttle, which runs hourly Thursday through Sunday to help visitors get around and enjoy the 700-plus acre park.

While the assistant park superintendent says they’re glad to be able to operate as normal, one upside from the situation is the opportunity to introduce locals to the park. Especially those who never knew this place existed right in their backyard.

Their events– such as plant and nature walks — have also resumed in person.

“It was exciting to see people showing up already and enjoying the informative, educational programs our staff has to offer,” OJ Carranco said. “We were relying on virtual programming and that was a whole new world within itself during the pandemic.”

He adds learning to adapt and utilize social media taught them a new skill that will help them expand upon their programs in the future.

While the community now has more choices as to where to go, the assistant park superintendent hopes they’ll choose to continue supporting the park.

“A lot of these Valley specialties and unique plant species and bird species — it goes down the line — they’re all dependent on that habitat,” Carranco said. “In order for us to maintain the habit and continue to support and steward park rangers and outdoor resource personnel, a large part is introducing them to the outdoor space.”

Safety measures such as hand sanitation stations across the park are set up, though masks are no longer required. Carranco says they are trusting the community to be courteous to one another and practice social distancing.

The park is open seven days a week and requires a small admission fee.