MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland volleyball extended its win streak to 27 games with a win over Vela.

The Rattlers (28-1) beat Vela (14-13) three sets to none. On top of its win streak, they haven’t lost a set in a match since August 19.

Sharyland has a chip on its shoulder. The Rattlers believe staying focused each and every game will help them once the postseason rolls around.

“I think we come into every game knowing that if we don’t work hard, any of these teams are going to beat us,” Raul Castillo, Sharyland Head Volleyball Coach, said. “We’re in a tough district, a ten team district, so we know what we got in front of us. We got to work hard.”

Sharyland returns to action against McAllen Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 2.