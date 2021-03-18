Rite Aid extends COVID-19 priority scheduling for Pennsylvania school workers

Rite Aid announced on Thursday that the company has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff, and childcare providers.

The goal in mind is to help ensure these groups are vaccinated during March. The initiative is in accordance with a directive from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and President Biden’s Administration.

In a continued effort to protect school communities, the scheduling of select COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff on the following dates:

Friday, March 19th

Saturday, March 20th

Friday, March 26th

Saturday, March 27th

Those that are eligible can access the Rite Aid scheduling tool to make their appointment by clicking here.