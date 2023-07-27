SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The School Finance & Operations Conference began on Wednesday.

Region One hosted the School Finance and Operations Conference where district financial leaders across South Texas met to discuss financial investments and decision-making in districts.

Region One works with school districts across South Texas, providing professional development to school administrators.

The School Finance Operations Conference is a first of its kind.

Rumalda Ruiz, Deputy Director for Region One says the conference will further assist financial district leaders in the area.

“We’re covering finance, budgeting, purchasing human resources, operations, risk management, child nutrition program, public relations, the do’s and don’ts, and so we’re hoping that the feedback we will receive is positive,” she said.

During the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency assigned (ESSER) grants to districts in order to prepare schools for COVID-19.

With federal monies beginning to dwindle, district finance leaders are starting to prioritize areas in their district to invest in.

Katie Roy, an expert on resource management, introduced the strategy plan ROI to further assist financial leaders in decision-making for the upcoming school year.

“Strategy plan ROI can really help school district leaders be able to identify what are their top priorities, and then think about how they can best align their limited resources to those priorities. This can really help them make decisions and figure out how they can best support student learning in their districts,” Roy said.

Property tax rates were also discussed at the conference.

Ruiz said property tax rates might drop depending on legislative decisions on property tax relief.

“Now that that is coming into the picture, school districts are really going to have to respond and have to work on their property notices property tax notices, so that we can know how much we need to collect from the taxpayers,” Ruiz said.