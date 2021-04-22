President Biden calls for paid leave to get COVID-19 vaccine, RGV residents share their take

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — President Joe Biden hopes to have the country back to some semblance of normal by July 4. To help meet that goal, Biden is calling on employers to give paid time off to employees when they sign up for a vaccine.

Wednesday afternoon, President Biden gave a speech celebrating the vaccination milestone of 200 million doses. Biden said that over 50% of the adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

President Biden has implemented a plan that should help those who can’t afford to take time off work get vaccinated.

“I’m calling on every employer large and small, in every state, to give employees the time off they need with pay to get vaccinated. And any time they need with pay to recover if they’re feeling under the weather after the shot,” said President Biden.

The move applies to companies across the country. In the Rio Grande Valley, some people believe that businesses should do whatever it takes to get their employees vaccinated.

“I would assume they would want their workforce to be fully vaccinated to help control the spread of the disease as much as we possibly can and get back to normal, whatever that’s going to look like,” said Anthony Brichet, a Harlingen resident.

But he drew the line at paying people to get the vaccine on their free time.

“I don’t think there should be any extra compensation for being vaccinated. I think it’s good that we’re doing it for everyone and those around us. But I think whatever you would be missing for those few hours you would be gone, if you are an hourly-waged employee, would be good,” he said.

Still others, like Phillipe Barajas, said people shouldn’t need an incentive to find the time to get vaccinated.

“I don’t see why he would need to compensate people. People should want to get the vaccine. I don’t want to be wearing this mask, I want to be able to be free,” he said.