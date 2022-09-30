Debate moderators sit together as a panel Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Supporters of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke each praised their respective party’s candidate after Friday’s debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg.

“Tonight, Greg Abbott showed Texans what true leadership is all about,” said former Justice on the Texas Supreme Court Eva Guzman in a news release. “He won the debate in the Rio Grande Valley by showing his positive vision for Texas, the many successes he’s had as governor, and the danger of Beto O’Rourke’s disastrous ideas.”

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa called the debate a victory for O’Rourke.

“Tonight was a game-changing moment in this election,” Hinojosa said in a news release. “Never before in this campaign season have we been able to so clearly see the stark contrast between our nominee, Beto O’Rourke, and the failed sitting governor, Greg Abbott.”

At the Nexstar Media Inc.-hosted debate, the two discussed topics that included border policies, access to guns and abortion.

