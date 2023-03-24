PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr hosted a block party Thursday to bring awareness on how to solve citywide issues.

Code inspection officer Marty Gonzalez said the event was meant to help answer any of the public’s questions regarding permits and to educate children about illegal dumping.

“We like to engage, keeping [the city] clean, making sure any debris and junky cars are not on the residence,” Gonzalez said. “We want an absolutely clean city.”

According to city officials, there are many permits the public may not be aware of, such as a permit is required for a garage sale and it’s only allowed twice a year.

“If we have a safer, cleaner, restaurant that’s important to everybody,” Gonzalez said. “It’s important to us and it makes a big difference.”