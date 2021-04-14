COVID INFO COVID INFO

Person drives off with church’s barbecue pit, say police

Source: Brownsville Police Department Facebook

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Police department is looking for information leading to the identity or whereabouts of this person.

According to police on March 13 about 5:15 p.m., the person seen in this video surveillance camera took a barbecue pit from a local church.

Brownsville Police search for person of interest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip by clicking here.

The information provided could earn a cash reward. All tips will remain anonymous.

