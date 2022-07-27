MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old accused of stealing people’s mail has been arrested.

According to McAllen Police, Eduardo Aranda Alcantar Jr. was caught stealing mail from a neighbor on a Ring camera.

Hidalgo County Jail Records state Alcantar has stolen mail from 10 addresses.

On July 16, police responded to the Vintage Square Appartments in McAllen where they spoke with the victim.

ValleyCentral obtained the criminal complaint which stated the victim received a notification from Amazon at about 2:30 p.m. that his X-Shot Excel Turbo Fire Foam Dart Blaster with darts had been delivered.

At 4:25 p.m., the victim reported he saw a man grab the package that was by his front door. He recognized the man to be Alcantar who is his neighbor in the apartments. On Thursday, McAllen Police said they made contact with Alcantar who admitted to taking the mail package. The contents of the package were retrieved, according to authorities.

Alcantar was charged with mail theft, a Class A Misdemeanor. His bond is set at $5,000.

ValleyCentral will update this story as more information is presented.