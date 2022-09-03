HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Upper level low pressure will continue to help enhance our rain chances into next week. Deep tropical moisture is increasing here in the Rio Grande Valley and that, combined with the sea breeze boundary and daytime heating will produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms into at least the middle of next week.

Rainfall totals valley wide are expected in the one to three inch range with isolated higher totals. Nuisance flooding is possible with isolated flash flooding in areas with slower moving storms. Higher rainfall totals are expected in the Rio Grande/Bravo watershed which great news as that will help lake levels at Amistad and Falcon.

Gradually the chances of rain will trend downward by the middle of next week.