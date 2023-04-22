We received many photos and videos at share@valleyventral.com from the hail and storms that came through the Valley on Friday.

At the time of writing there were several dozens of reports of hail and damaging winds across the mid and upper Valley. Unfortunately we are not done.

Severe weather is expected to develop in the Valley this Sunday afternoon. The time that we are tracking the threat will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The window for the strongest of the storms will be between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

We have a very similar set of ingredients to see the same type of storms develop like we saw on Friday afternoon.

This includes the repeated threat of large hail, the increased threat of damaging winds, and a new threat for flooding. The risk for a quick spin up tornado cannot be 100 percent ruled out either.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Rio Grande Valley and points north under a slight risk for severe weather for Sunday. This slight risk also covers more points further north than before, so travel around the state may be impacted.

The current forecast also shows that more areas in the lower Valley are likely to be impacted by this round of storms and they are also expected to see the highest amounts of rainfall Sunday.

This is a fluid situation. The Valley Storm Team will work around the clock to keep you informed as changes to the forecast occur.

Stay up to date with the latest information through the Valley Storm Team app or on valleycentral.com.

You can also email us any of your storm photos to share@valleycentral.com.