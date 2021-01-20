McAllen pet sitting business receives favorable recommendation from Planning and Zoning

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Melissa’s Pet Services is a crate-less pet sitting and boarding business located in the third district of McAllen that has struggled for years to obtain a lifetime permit due to not meeting all requirements. But that may soon change.

During Tuesday, Jan. 19 Planning and Zoning meeting, board members heard Melissa’s Pet Services permit request and agreed on its recommendation.

Melissa Burton runs the business out of her home, located on a one-acre agriculturally zoned property in rural McAllen.

She moved there recently to comply with the city code and was given a six-month permit to make other changes.

“The commission had already outlined what I was required to do to minimize those problems,” burton said. “I did exactly those things, which was to stop dogs from going outside after 8 p.m. I did that. Traffic was not really an issue, but they said I couldn’t have people doing pickups late at night, so I stopped doing that.”

Now the matter of having it extended — for what owner Burton hopes will be the final time — lies with the city commission.

“My hope is they can see that any hesitation they had was addressed and resolved,” she said. “I spent money on it and I’m happy to do whatever I need to do to be part of the city the way I want to be a part of the community.”

One requirement the business remains unable to meet is having five-acres of land. However, a conditional use permit allows businesses to run with certain exceptions.

The McAllen Commission is set to vote on the matter on Feb. 8 and Burton is encouraging her supporters to sign her change.org petition, which she plans to present at the meeting.