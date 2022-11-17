MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are looking for a man wanted for an auto theft that occurred on Nov. 10 during the middle of the day.

Adrian Hilvon Lopez, 28, is wanted on a charge of auto theft, a third-degree felony, according to police, who stated in a news release that an arrest warrant was issued by the McAllen Municipal Court.

Around 12:30 p.m. a white Dodge Ram 3500 was reported stolen from the 2500 block of north McColl Road, police said.

Lopez is described as 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.