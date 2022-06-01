MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – McAllen mayor Javier Villalobos and city manager Roel Rodriguez hosted a roundtable of 11 republican members of Congress on immigration.

Members of Congress joined a boat ride with the Department of Public Safety along the Rio Grande river to see the Trump-era border wall, said republican congressman Buddy Carter of Georgia’s 1st district.

“Being at the wall and seeing the inconsistency there, with only 20 miles that’s been completed and the gaps in the wall, it really is discouraging,” said Carter.

Carter said the delegation observed how security is being enforced but believes taxpayer money is being wasted currently.

Credit: Iris Karami KVEO; Pictured: Delegation of 11 republican congressmen



“Then we actually saw a stockyard that had excess materials leftover $300 million worth of materials just rusting and going to waste,” said Carter.

The visit came as a part of efforts from Villalobos to reform immigration law in anticipation of the public health mandate, Title 42’s, end.

“If they could pass some sort of immigration reform, we always talk about for example the dreamers, if both parties are supposedly in favor of it, then take care of it,” said Villalobos. “Set up different policies as far as asylum, because if the policies say right now answer one or two questions you’re in, I don’t think that’s proper.”

Villalobos added he welcomes any party representative to visit the border to learn about how immigration impacts the Rio Grande Valley.

Meanwhile, congressman Carter said though his state is further away from the border, they still feel the impacts of immigration.

“These people are just passing through, and the drugs are just passing through, this is a big problem and it’s impacting all of our cities and all of our states,” said Carter. “It’s making every state a border state.”