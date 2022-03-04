SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen boys basketball team’s season ended following their 61-50 loss against Boerne-Champion in the Class 5A Region IV semifinals.



The Chargers jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bulldogs bounced back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to five points at the half.



“Any playoff game, hard to come out of that hole, only scoring 2 points in 8 minutes,” said McAllen head coach Ryan Flores. “We needed a better start. So proud of our boys. Came out in the second quarter and got us back in the game.”