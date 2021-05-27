McAllen ISD will close Bonham Elementary at the end of the school year

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez held a meeting with parents at Bonham Elementary about the fate of the school. Announcing, after 53 years, Bonham Elementary would close following the completion of the 2020-’21 school year.

In a letter sent to parents, attached below, Superintendent Gonzalez said that it was a tough decision to close the school.

Parents wonder why it took to the last week of classes to decide what would happen to the school.

“He was wanting to see if there was any possibility that they can save the school. With that said, it was already on his agenda to close the school,” said Jessica Avalos, a parent volunteer at Bonham Elementary.

The decision was told to the parents on May 26, just two days before the school year ended. Announcing that students wouldn’t be returning next semester is just another wrinkle in a complicated year for students.

“[The students are] transitioning back to school, and now they have to transition to another school,” said Avalos.

McAllen ISD cited a lack of students at the school as the reason it will be closed. Avalos said that in the midst of a pandemic isn’t the time to be closing schools.

“[I] believe that COVID should have affected us in the census at the school, and I believe we should at least wait another year to see if it possibly goes up,” said Avalos.

Regardless, students will not be returning to campus in the fall.

Avalos said that parents just want one thing going forward.

“Unity of the children. As many children and staff to stay together to keep familiar faces for our children together… [to] have a better transition at this time,” she said.

Nearby Escandon Elementary will expand its attendance zone to accommodate children from Bonham.

According to the letter, parents will be able to decide which school their kids attend.