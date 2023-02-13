LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Oscar and Osmar Martinez signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at McPherson College.

The Martinez brothers were a big part of Lyford’s success this season. With a chance to continue their athletic careers at the same college, it was hard for them to pass up.

“There was a chance that we were going to go our separate ways,” Osmar Martinez said. “We’ve been together our whole lives. We do everything together, and when we got the opportunity to go to the same college, I was like, ‘Why not? Let’s just take it.’”

McPherson College is located in Kansas. The Martinez’s were not too familiar with the program, but once they took a tour and learned more about it, they could not say no.

“A lot of big things are coming to McPherson,” Oscar Martinez said. “That’s what got my attention, and then, just going out of state, trying out something new.”

It was a tough decision for the Martinez’s at first. Like all mothers, Diana Cavazos was worried about her boys leaving the Valley.

However, knowing her boys would be together at a place she felt comfortable sending them, she is nothing but proud of her boys.

“My heart was a little shattered, knowing that they were going away from home,” Cavazos said. “Now, it’s back at peace because they’re going together.”

Oscar and Osmar may be turning in their green and gold for black and red, but one thing stays the same: once a bulldog, always a bulldog.