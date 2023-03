RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pioneer and Weslaco East take care of business in district play, both earning victories.

The Diamondbacks beat Rowe on the road, 7-3, in District 31-5A. Pioneer improved to 13-1-1 (3-0 District play).

In District 32-5A, Weslaco East defeated Porter 3-1. The Wildcats beat the Cowboys for the second time this week, improving its record to 12-2 (4-0 District play).