CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a shooting that left a DPS trooper hospitalized was identified Wednesday.

William Ivan Cedillos, from Houston, was identified as the suspect in a shooting Saturday in Falfurrias, according to a post by the Texas Department of Public Safety South Texas Region.

At 8:21 p.m. Saturday, a DPS trooper was involved in a vehicle pursuit. When the pursuit ended, the driver shot the trooper, the post stated.

Gunfire was returned and the suspect, identified as Cedillos, was killed.

Cedillos was wanted for murder in Harris County, and was in possession of multiple ID’s and credit cards with various names.

An update on Sunday stated that the DPS trooper was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.