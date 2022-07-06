EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCental) — A Houston man pleaded guilty to smuggling 20 migrants in a locked FedEx trailer.

Vince Ruiz III pleaded guilty to one count of transporting illegal aliens within the United States, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Ruiz admitted to driving to Edinburg to pick up the trailer, where he would then return to Cypress.

During the trip, he pulled over to a side of the road in a secluded area where the migrants were loaded into the trailer, the release stated.

On Oct. 5, Ruiz was driving a white Freightliner tractor pulling two trailers marked as “FedEx Ground” when he arrived to a border patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias.

A K-9 was alerted, and a search revealed 20 migrants inside behind a locked door.

According to the release, Ruiz faces up to five years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000.