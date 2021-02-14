Lower the thermostat two degrees to help conserve energy, says AEP

HARLINGEN, Texas — The American Electric Power (AEP) in Harlingen said the extreme cold weather is causing electricity usage to increase across Texas and it is starting to put a strain on the electric grid.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking people to lower their electricity usage during peak hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in order to not implement 30 minute rolling blackouts across the state.

ERCOT is asking that people wait until after 8 p.m. to use large appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers.

“We do ask that during those peak hours to lower down the degrees two or three. And if needed, consider wearing additional layers of clothing,” said Eladio Jaimez, AEP.

AEP also said setting your thermostat to 68 degrees will keep your house warm and not use too much electricity.