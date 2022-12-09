LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Los Fresnos, there is concern from parents over videos posted on social media showing fights in schools.

The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District says administrators are aware of an Instagram account posting a number of fights on campuses.

The account has since been deleted, and the district says a majority of the fights were from years past.

Officials say disciplinary action was taken, including immediately removing students involved in one fight that took place this week.

School officials are implementing active anti-bullying campaigns and presentations by law enforcement as well as community organizations.