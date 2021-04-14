Local vaccine distributions switch gears after pause is placed on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — More than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Texas. Now the pause on its administration could affect vaccine distributions in the Rio Grande Valley.

Tuesday, US officials recommended a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines over blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

None of the six reported blood cases have taken place in Texas but officials are taking the reports seriously.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ vaccine HUB provider portal, both DSHS and Lyford CISD were expecting Johnson & Johnson doses this week.

KVEO reached out to DSHS but there was no comment on what will happen to thier 2,000 doses.

According a statement from DSHS , their plans are to provide updates when they become available.

Lyford CISD offcials said they are working with Willacy County to replace its 100 Johnson & Johnson doses with some from Moderna.

Lyford CISD plans to notify individuals who booked appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will not force anyone to take the Moderna vaccine if they do not want it.

San Benito’s vaccination clinic at the San Benito Fairgrounds has also planned to administer 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

However, organizers of the vaccinations clinic confirmed those doses were changed to 500 Moderna shots. The decision was based on a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Those with questions regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are urged to contact the Texas Department of State Health Services.

San Benito’s vaccination clinic press release

KVEO also reached out to Cameron County for their plan, as they were expecting 2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, but they did not comment.