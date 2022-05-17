RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lasara High School track and field standout Xiomara Rodriguez has plenty of community support when she competes.

Students from Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade have classes in the same building.

“I have a big support group and everyone here was counting on me to go to state,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who excels in the discus throw, won a gold medal (Class 1A) at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin with a throw of 128 feet, 10 inches.

“I did not expect to get first place,” the sophomore said. “I did not expect anything honestly. I started crying when I left the ring.”

Rodriguez qualified for the state meet in 2021. She came back home with a medal.

“I got a silver medal with a throw of 121 (feet),” Rodriguez said.

The silver medal inspired her to come back stronger and go for the gold.

Her throw of 128-10 is a personal best.

“I knew that I had made it,” Rodriguez said. “Amazing feeling honestly.”

Rodriguez made history in Austin. She became Lasara’s first-ever UIL state gold medalist.

She hopes to inspire other girls to try the discus and shot.

“It’s sometimes mentioned as a man’s sport,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not. Girls can do it. I hope to inspire young girls to do it as well and be state champion.”

Rodriguez’s goal is to repeat as discus champion next year and to qualify for state in the shot put.

Her long-term goal is to earn an athletic scholarship.