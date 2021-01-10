Lady Bulldogs host McAllen ISD girls soccer tournament

MCALLEN (KVEO) – In a tournament hosted by McAllen ISD soccer, the McHi Lady Bulldogs came out firing.

In their first game of the day on Saturday against Corpus Christi King, junior midfielder Mallory Henderson crossed in the first goal of the day. She’d follow with another down the middle to put the Lady Bulldogs up 2-0 early on.

Chloe Fallek would cross over to junior Briana Claudio for the third goal in just 10 minutes. Claudio would fire in three more, to lead 6-0.

Henderson and Fallek added one more a piece to top Corpus Christi King 8-0.

The Lady Bulldogs returned for an afternoon game and dominated the Los Fresnos Lady Falcons 6-0.