PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Economic Development Corporation, the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce, and Workforce Solutions announced they will host a job fair featuring over 40 employers.

According to the city, The Hub Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 23 at the Pepe Salinas Civic Center in Pharr.

“The Pharr EDC and the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce are proud to work together with our local employers, and partners at Workforce Solutions to host this job fair as we aim to keep our workforce growing,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D.

Employers in the areas of healthcare, government, education, construction, oil field, transportation, retail, customer service, restaurant chains, and more will be available to answer any questions, accept job applications, and conduct on-site interviews.

The event is FREE and pre-registration is not required to attend. Applicants are reminded to come prepared with resumes and other documents necessary to apply.

All media and the public are invited to attend.