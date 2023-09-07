HOUSTON — It’s always interesting interviewing Thomas Fellows whose full-time job is in software sales, but he also writes personal growth books and does research on education reform and how ChatGPT/AI will affect the workforce/education. Today, he discussed with me the “Big Five Personality Traits” as they relate to leadership ability, more specifically, the traits that some of our U.S. Presidents have possessed.

The first question I had for him was a pretty simple one, it’s the classic nature/nurture debate. Is your personality determined by birth?

“According to Nassir Ghaemi in his book, ‘A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Mental Illness and Leadership’ your basic personality is pretty much set by age four and continues on to age eighteen,” said Fellows. “Once you’re at age 18, it doesn’t change much. Ghamei writes that you may grow wiser as you age, but your personality doesn’t change much.”

Fellows said he was interested in learning more about what The Big Five Personality Traits were, so he did some research on Psychology Today.

· Openness to experience (includes aspects such as intellectual curiosity and creative imagination)

· Conscientiousness (organization, productiveness, responsibility)

· Extroversion (sociability, assertiveness; its opposite is Introversion)

· Agreeableness (compassion, respectfulness, trust in others)

· Neuroticism (tendencies toward anxiety and depression)

I first asked Fellows which presidents were very high in “openness to experience.” Here was his response: “Some of the best presidents were very high in this personality trait. They include Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, and Bill Clinton. Having this personality trait allows people to think outside of the box, which is very necessary for a president to be successful; they must be able to think divergently.”

I then thought of what to ask Fellows next. I figured that to be an effective president, you must be diligent and hardworking, so I asked if there was a personality trait involving this. Here’s what he had to say: “According to a Forbes article entitled, ‘Scientists Discover the Link Between Your Personality And Degree of Career Success’ by Bryan Robinson, the personality trait conscientiousness can oftentimes lead to success in your career. This makes sense because people with personality traits tend to be hard-working and diligent. It is interesting to note that when Phil Knight founded Nike, the 7th rule of his company was that “The job isn’t done until the job is done. The president that might have most exhibited this personality trait was Lyndon Johnson. According to “The Path to Power” by Robert Caro, while Lyndon Johnson was teaching debate at Sam Houston High School.

“Students could see that he was working himself as hard as he was working them. When they handed in written assignments, the assignments were always handed back the following day, always. And they were handed back with their margins filled with comments. For some months, another teacher, Bryon Parker, roomed in the same house as Johnson. He remembers that sometimes when he went to sleep, Johnson would be sitting at a little desk piled high with his students’ papers, and sometimes when he woke up the next morning, Johnson would still be sitting there, correcting the last of the papers; he had not slept that night. He did that job as if his life depended on it.”

I then asked if it was important to be a people person. It seems like you have to connect with people if you want to be effective. Here’s what Fellows had to say: “Again, According to Ghamei in a “First Rate Madness”, he explains that George W. Bush’s most impressive attribute was the fact that he was super agreeable and high in extroversion. Ghaemi writes that, according to one friend, “he was Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer all in one; when you met him, you thought, ‘I’d like to be around him.’” Ghamei later writes that “he was extremely socially adept; he joined a jock fraternity at Yale and was soon elected its president. He showed not only his pure intelligence but also his “emotional intelligence” when during a fraternity ceremony he was asked to name as many of the new pledges as he could. Most people could name at most a dozen of their fraternity brothers, mostly new acquaintances; Bush named all fifty… even later political enemies, like the Clinton operative Lanny Davis, who was a Yale classmate, commented on Bush’s interpersonal abilities.” Bush’s ability to connect with the nation after 9/11 is why he was able to get his approval rating up to 92%, which is the highest approval rating ever for a president up until then or since.

I then asked about neuroticism. I figured you would want a President to stay away from this. Turns out I was dead wrong. There’s a book called “Lincoln’s Melancholy: How Depression Challenged a President and Fueled His Greatness” by Joshua Wolf Shenk. When speaking of the book, Fellows said that Shenk makes the claim that Lincoln (who is consistently rated as one of the top presidents of all times along with FDR and George Washington), could have never been the effective leader he was if he hadn’t gone through struggles with mental health as he did. I learned in the book that he not only called him the most miserable man living, but people also thought he was crazy.”

I then followed up with Fellows on this. I asked him can you be crazy and a genius at the same time? Here’s what Fellows had to say, “Absolutely. Again, I learned in Ghaemi’s book that Aristotle was the first person to speculate on the link between genius and insanity.”

The last thing I asked Fellows was why he thought a president’s personality traits were so important.

“Obviously, political positions are important, but when it comes to Lincoln keeping our nation together during the Civil War, FDR making sure our country didn’t implode during the Great Depression, or Reagan telling Gorbachev to tear down the wall, your political positions don’t necessarily matter, but your personality does. Some personality traits lead to success, while others lead to failure.”