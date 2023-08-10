HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows is an education consultant out of Houston. He recently talked about whether or not graduate school is worth the cost. His answers are eye-opening. The first thing he says is to be very careful of the wave of new certificates that have come out in the last few years on specific industries.

According to Fellows, “With the advent of the internet, several colleges, specifically Ivy League schools are now duping prospective students into signing up for their programs by claiming to get their certifications will help them in prestigious industries such as Private Equity (PE) or Venture Capital (VC). Be very wary of paying the extremely high cost of tuition to go into these programs. They most likely will not help you get a job in that specific industry.”

Fellows said he researched online and saw that Harvard University was offering a certificate in Private Equity. Under the course description, it explained what he would learn if he signed up for the program.

Evaluate the impact of market cycles so you can move on to opportunities with the most potential

Apply best practices for making investments

Assess opportunities in distressed and emerging industries

Select the best deals and negotiate with greater confidence

Monitor the progress of portfolio companies and choose appropriate exit strategies

Scale your firm by managing deals and integrating operations across multiple locations

I asked Fellows if it would be worth it to enter the program, “Definitely do not enter the program. PE and VC are probably the two toughest industries in the business world to break into. They typically require an Ivy League degree, a school on a comparable level to an Ivy League School such as Stanford or University of Chicago, or a very good GPA at a near Ivy such as Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Duke, University of Virginia, or the University of North Carolina at Chapel-Hill. Additionally, to get into this field, you often need an MBA at a top 10 Business School.”

I did some further research and pushed back on Fellows. I noticed that the certificate only cost $12,000, which is significantly cheaper than paying $54,000 a year in tuition for Harvard Undergrad or $75,000 a year in tuition for their full-time MBA program. It seems like it is a much better value, especially considering it is in a focused discipline.

Fellows disagreed, “Getting into Harvard Undergrad is very difficult. You not only need a good GPA, you need a very high SAT/ACT, considering the average SAT is in the 99% at 1515 and the average ACT is 34, which is also in the 99%. On top of that, admission counselors look for demonstrated leadership and someone who has a self-starter mentality. To get into Harvard Business School, you will not only need to have demonstrated success in the business world or another industry, but you also need a very high GMAT. The median GMAT for Harvard is 730, which is in the 96th percentile. You can also take the GRE as well, but you would need to do well on that as well. The ACT/SAT and GMAT measure convergent thinking, which is very necessary to have to be able to handle the rigor of Harvard. Taking that Private Equity class doesn’t require you to take either.

The rule of thumb is if the certificate or class that you are about to take doesn’t require a standardized test beforehand, your future employer might not value it very highly.”

I asked Fellows about the law school, I figured it was definitely worth it because it guaranteed you a job in the legal arena. Fellows said, “Graduating from law school does not necessarily guarantee you a job in the legal profession. You have to pass the bar to do that and passing the bar is no easy feat. Below are the bar passage rates for each school. As you can see, the less prestigious a school is, the less likely you are to pass the exam on the first try.”

Harvard Law School: 98.1% (cost of tuition is $72K a year)

Georgetown Law School: 95.6% (cost of tuition is $72K a year)

UGA Law School: 89.4% ($19K a year in-state and $38K out-of-state)

Emory Law School: 91.7% (cost of tuition is $64K a year)

Georgia State Law School: 81.8% ($19K a year in-state and $38K out-of-state)

Mercer Law School: 77.6% ($42K a year)

John Marshall Law School: 65.5% (Tuition is $50K a year)

Thurgood Marshall School of Law: 54% ($21K a year in-state and $28K out-of-state)

I then asked Fellows what graduate school had the best value. “Since the rise of artificial intelligence, the best bang for your buck is to take a course in prompt engineering for ChatGPT. According to a recent “Business Insider,” the average salary for these jobs is $335,000. I recently took a class in prompt engineering at Arizona State University and its cost was only $550. I know someone who is going to enter as a freshman at the school this fall. He is majoring in Supply Chain and because he is out of state, will pay $54,000 a year for room and board. Even more interesting is that the average starting salary for Supply Chain is 1/5th of what he could make as a prompt engineer. Furthermore, even if he were to have what is considered a successful career in Supply Chain, in today’s money, he would only be making 1/2th of what prompt engineers make today and it would take him 15 to 20 years to get up to that level. He might also have to go back to get his MBA to do that and getting your MBA is not cheap. That is also assuming his job is not automated by artificial intelligence, which could easily happen.”

Interviews with Thomas Fellows are very interesting, but this one may have been the most interesting one so far.