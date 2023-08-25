HOUSTON — ChatGPT/AI researcher Thomas Fellows who studies how ChatGPT/AI discussed how it will affect the workforce.

Recently, Fellows had an experience with a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Houston, in which he describes how technology has greatly changed the landscape of the airline industry in the last few years.

“Companies will do whatever they can to cut down on costs,” he said. Recently, despite the fact that I was 2 hours and 10 minutes early for a domestic flight, I still missed my flight. The biggest mistake I made was not using self-tagging. I would have easily made my flight on time had I done this. My guess is that Delta would prefer you to use self-checkout as opposed to getting someone else to check your bag because it not only saves you time, thereby increasing your experience, it also cuts down on labor costs.”

Was his luggage already on the flight he was scheduled for? This is where he said the AI chatbot came into play.

“When I called Delta, they wanted me to talk to a virtual assistant rather than an actual person. I tried the virtual assistant. Unfortunately, it was unable to help with what I needed. It said to go seek help with the Atlanta baggage people, which wouldn’t help because I needed to speak with the luggage people in Houston, which was my final destination.”

But the big question is, just how good are these chatbots at answering questions? Should companies use them to replace humans? Fellows said, “It is pretty much impossible to know just how good they are. He said he recently found 10 interesting statistics he was unaware of about chatbots from a recent article by Nicola Bleu in BloggingWizard.

23% of customer service companies are currently using AI chatbots

80% of people have interacted with a chatbot at some point

The global chatbot marketing revenue reached $83.4 million this year

Chatbots handle full conversations around 69% of the time

Chatbots are mostly used to quickly answer customer queries

68% of users enjoy the speed at which chatbots answer

33% of consumers find chatbots ‘very effective’ at resolving their issues

40% don’t care whether they engage with a chatbot or a human agent

Almost 90% of chatbot experiences are neutral or positive

Using chatbots can reduce customer service costs by as much as 30%

What does the future of chatbots look like? Fellows said, “As chatbots start to think more and more divergently and have a higher degree of integrative complexity, we will see their use rise dramatically.”