HIDALGO COUNTY, (ValleyCentral) – Inflation is leading to higher food prices all across the country. In the Rio Grande Valley, local food banks and pantries are struggling to keep up with the new demand of people in need. Now food providers are making adjustments in order to help everyone they can.

“The prices have gotten really high, even myself sometimes,” said Adela Ortega, Director of Mission Food Pantry. “I’d rather not buy the meat because I’d rather have gas in my car.”

The Mission Food Pantry has been helping local families in need for more than 35 years. While there is food stocked on its shelves, for now, Ortega told ValleyCentral that rising food prices have made that difficult.

They want meat and sometimes I don’t have the meat,” Ortega said. “Working with our local grocery stores they give us very good prices, of course, I have to do three quotes and the lowest quote is what we purchase.”

The pantry is currently seeing up to 20 families in need per day. Since Ortega runs completely off of donations, she is not sure how much longer donations will be coming in as prices continue to climb.

“We’re getting prepared for that,” Ortega said. ” I think we are prepared for whatever, the need is there in our community, and I think we are able to provide the service.”

The Food Bank of the RGV is also seeing an uptick of families needing help, with 20% more people coming in. CEO Libby Vaughn told ValleyCentral they are now spending more money in order to get fully stocked. Vaughn said it has now but a major dent in the food bank’s budget.

“We’ve been in disaster mode since COVID hit now this is a whole another disaster on top of what we are already going through,” Vaughn said. “We are trying to supplement our distributions with a lot of more products, that helps a lot we know people want more fresh products as well. So it helps us without distributions, but everything is going up. Our gas that we have been for transportation for our trucks we are over 30% on our budget.”

But while there is still plenty of food on the shelves, the Food Bank of the RGV is preparing for whatever inflation will bring next.

“We do not know, we are just trying to stretch every single dollar just like our people they are trying to stretch everything so is the food bank,” Vaughn said. ” We are trying to stretch every single thing that we can.”

For more information on how to donate or get help from the Food Bank of the RGV click here.

To donate or get help from the Mission Food Pantry you can call 956-585-3542.