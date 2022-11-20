RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) – Five Rio Grande Valley high school football teams remain after the second round of the playoffs. 

Here are the matchups for the regional semifinals:

11/25/22 Schedule

6A DI

  • San Benito vs. Austin Westlake 
    • Friday 2:00 p.m. – Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)

6A DII

  • Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs
    • Friday 11:00 a.m. – Alamodome (San Antonio)

5A DI

  • Corpus Christi Veterans vs. McAllen 
    • Friday, 2:00 p.m. – McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium
  • PSJA North vs. Brownsville Veterans 
    • Friday, 6:00 p.m. – Sams Stadium