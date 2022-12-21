HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows talks about the holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and how it reminds him to give the advantage to the other person in the relationship.

In his research Fellows said the holiday song by Mariah Carey was written in 1994 and ever since 2019, it has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has made over $60 million in royalties.

Fellows says, “Critics have raved about the song through the years. Emma Green of the Atlantic quipped that ‘Carey’s masterpiece is an incredible feat of philosophical subterfuge. Christmas is a time of material and affection-based excess, yet the song is narrowly focused on just one thing: getting to be with a specific person, e.g., you. It rejects the idea of love in general in favor of love in particular, simultaneously defying and defining pop-music conventions. With infinitely more economy of expression and undoubtedly catchier lyrics, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is a sort of Hegelian dialectic of Christmastime desire, taking the conflicting notions of abundance and specificity and packaging them neatly into an earworm for the generations'”.

Does the song work in other relationships other than romantic relationships?

“It actually works very well in sales. In fact, that is how I’ve been so successful during my sales career. Even early on in my career at N3 (Notation 3), I made it a point not to do the assumptive close (a sales tactic used to close a deal) even though we were told to do that,” says Fellows.

When asked if there is anything else in his life that has been successful that made it a point to give the advantage to the other person in the relationship? Fellows says yes.

“It has been my extended family when it comes to their relationships with their spouses and Bill McDermott in how he treats prospects, employees, and customers.

According to Fellows, McDermott understands young people better than most people his own age. Instead of forcing people to return to the office, he has told his employees that it is fine to work from home or in a hybrid manner as long as they get their work done.

The most notable time was when Fellows’ brother-in-law went out of his way to get a regular cake and a gluten-free cake for his sister. “When I saw him take the effort to do that, I knew she was going to be in good hands. It reminded me of a quote from my first book, “Forget Self-Help: Re-Examining The Golden Rule” when I said, “you cannot love someone unless you are willing to sacrifice for them; without sacrifice, there is no love.”

To quote Dave Matthews, “love is not a whisper or a weakness; no, love is strong,” added Fellows.